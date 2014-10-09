Infosys in process of adding two new members to board - report
Infosys Ltd, India's second biggest software services exporter, is in the process of expanding its board of directors by inducting two more members, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, as concerns about global growth spurred investors to take profit following a massive advance in the previous session.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,943.68, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,964.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,459.12.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Infosys Ltd, India's second biggest software services exporter, is in the process of expanding its board of directors by inducting two more members, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.