Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, as concerns about global growth spurred investors to take profit following a massive advance in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,943.68, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,964.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,459.12.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)