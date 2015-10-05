Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Wall Street was set to open higher on Monday, after tepid U.S. jobs data on Friday hardened views that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year.

Global stock markets rose on Monday with investors expecting the era of near-zero interest rates to continue for a while yet.

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for September showed job growth slowed in the last three months.

"Risk investors have taken an attitude that bad news is good news again," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

Eric Rosengren, head of the Boston Fed, told Reuters on Monday that he still expects the Fed to raise rates this year despite the "weak" jobs report.

The U.S. stock market fell on Friday after the report, before staging a turnaround led by energy stocks.

The market has been volatile as investors try to gauge when the Fed will raise rates amid concerns about global growth and its effect on U.S. economic policy and corporate results.

At 9:03 a.m. ET (1300 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.66 percent, with 275,416 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.25 points, or 0.55 percent, on volume of 46,375 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 108 points, or 0.66 percent, with 33,442 contracts changing hands.

With the third-quarter earnings season starting this week, investors are also starting to factor in what is likely to be the biggest fall in profits for S&P 500 companies in six years.

Wall Street expects S&P 500 companies to report a 4.2 percent decline in profits, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of GE rose nearly 4 percent to $26.49 premarket after Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management disclosed a roughly 1 percent stake in the company.

Twitter rose 1.6 percent to $26.72 after it named co-founder Jack Dorsey as its permanent CEO.

Crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent after Russia said it was prepared to discuss the market with other producers. Exxon and Chevron gained about 0.5 percent.

Spark Therapeutics soared 68 percent to $73.98 after the company said its experimental eye drug was successful in a late-stage study.

Alphabet Inc, the restructured Google, was up about 0.6 percent ahead of its first day of trading. Each share of the old Google is worth one share of Alphabet.

Data due on Monday is expected to show the Institute of Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI index dropped to 57.7 in September from 59.0 in August. The data is due at 10 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)