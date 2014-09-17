NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks were choppy on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's statement, with indexes briefly adding to gains and then turning lower.

In its statement, the Fed renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time."

The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 30.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,101.46, the S&P 500 was losing 5.16 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,993.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 10.64 points, or 0.23 percent, at 4,542.12.

