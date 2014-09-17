GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stock were adding to gains on Wednesday, with indexes hitting session highs in the wake of a Federal Reserve statement that followed a two-day policy meeting.
The central bank renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time."
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 45.53 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,177.5, the S&P 500 was gaining 5.75 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,004.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 18.37 points, or 0.4 percent, at 4,571.13. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair