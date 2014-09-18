European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Consumer staples stocks were edging higher heading into the latter stages of trading, as ConAgra shares climbed in the wake of its quarterly earnings.
The S&P consumer staples index was up 0.2 percent, buoyed by a 4.6 percent jump in ConAgra to $33.48 after the company posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said its consumer foods business was recovering. The gains would mark the biggest jump for the stock since December.
Since hitting a three-month high on September 8, ConAgra shares had come under modest pressure, falling 2 percent through Wednesday. The stock may have room to advance, however, with Thomson Reuters StarMine holding an intrinsic value of $37.14 on the stock, roughly 11 percent higher than its current value.
Index snapshot at 15:22 EDT (1722 GMT):
* S&P 500 was rising 9.07 points, or 0.45 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 25.97 points, or 0.57 percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 106.45 points, or 0.62 percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 3.36 points, or 0.29 percent.
* S&P MidCap was adding 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.76 points, or 0.42 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
