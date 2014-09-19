* Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Shares of Yahoo were gaining 1.7 percent in the highest volume by far on the Nasdaq early on Friday, after Alibaba priced its initial public offering at $68 a share, the top end of the expected range.

Yahoo, which is selling part of its Alibaba stake but will remain a top shareholder, has risen 4.1 percent so far this year, compared with a 10 percent gain in the Nasdaq Composite.

Dresser-Rand was gaining 13.4 percent in heavy volume on the NYSE, after a report that Germany's Siemens plans to offer more than $6.1 billion, or $80 per share, for the U.S. compressor and turbine maker.

The offer would put Siemens in competition with Swiss pump maker Sulzer, which said on Wednesday it was in talks on a potential merger with Dresser-Rand.

U.S. stock index futures were rising in light volume early on Friday, building on record highs set in the previous session by the Dow industrials and S&P 500 and ahead of Alibaba's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Oracle shares fell 2.8 percent premarket after Larry Ellison, co-founder and leader for 37 years, stepped aside as chief executive officer. He will be replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, raising questions about a job-sharing arrangement that has had mixed records elsewhere.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index for August is due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). The index posted a 0.9 percent increase in July.

Futures snapshot at 8:06 EDT (1206 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.24 percent, with 37,527 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 11.25 points, or 0.27 percent, in volume of 3,319 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.34 percent, with 2,699 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)