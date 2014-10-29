BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Facebook shares down as expenses seen rising
* Orbital Sciences falls after rocket explosion
* Futures down: Dow 9 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, weighed by a sharp decline in Facebook Inc shares and ahead of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it winds down its stimulus program.
* In an otherwise data-light session, the Fed is likely to announce that it will no longer add to its holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, effectively ending a program that at its peak pumped $85 billion a month into the financial system.
* The Fed's cash injection is widely seen as a pillar of the current multiyear bull market in equities, and earnings are expected to support any further advances. So far this reporting season, 73.5 percent of S&P 500 companies have beat profit expectations. In a typical quarter since 1994, 63 percent of companies beat estimates.
* Facebook shares fell 7.7 percent in premarket trading the day after the social network announced an increase in spending in 2015 and projected a slowdown in revenue growth this quarter.
* Orbital Sciences Corp shares fell 13.7 percent in light volume the day after its unmanned rocket exploded seconds after liftoff from a commercial launch pad in Virginia, marking the first accident since NASA turned to private operators to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.
Futures snapshot at 07:19 EDT (1119 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 130,394 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.26 percent, in volume of 25,600 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.05 percent, with 16,783 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G