* Expedia shares jump after results; GoPro rallies
* Abbvie shares rise after results, outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 1 percent, S&P 1 percent, Nasdaq 1.3
percent
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. stocks rose sharply on
Friday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record high as the Bank
of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program, just days
after the Federal Reserve wound down its years-long package of
incentives.
The S&P 500 came within 0.1 percent of its record high,
after the December e-minis contract hit an intraday
record earlier.
Gains were broad, with the benchmark S&P 500 index posting
124 new 52-week highs and two new lows; and the Nasdaq Composite
recording 214 new highs and 31 new lows. Among the biggest
positives on the S&P 500, Abbvie shares rose 4 percent
after the drugmaker reported quarterly earnings and said it
could deliver strong long-term growth without rushing into
another big merger attempt.
The BoJ's board voted to accelerate purchases of Japanese
government bonds while tripling its purchases of exchange-traded
funds and real-estate investment trusts.
That could help the outlook for stocks, especially if the
U.S. economy keeps improving.
"Economic growth (in the United States) is looking pretty
good, earnings are good ... we will end the year certainly
closer to 2,100 than 2,000 on the S&P 500," said Paul Zemsky,
chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies and solutions
at Voya Investment Management in New York.
The majority of S&P 500 companies are beating earnings
expectations so far. With results in from 70 percent of
companies, 75.8 percent are reporting earnings above analyst
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 63
percent average in the past 20 years.
At 1:11 p.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 172.81 points, or 1 percent, to 17,368.23, the S&P
500 gained 19.12 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,013.77 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 59.55 points, or 1.3 percent,
to 4,625.69.
The U.S. dollar rallied as well, pressuring crude oil
prices and spot gold, which dropped 2.6 percent, the most
for any day this year. A strong dollar makes commodities such as
oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Among the day's biggest percentage gains, shares of Expedia
rose 4.7 percent, a day after it reported results.
GoPro shares jumped 15.5 percent after forecasting
better-than-expected holiday quarter sales.
The largest decliner on the Nasdaq was Starbucks,
down 2.0 percent, a day after it reported results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,185 to 828, for a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,862 issues rose and 803 fell for a 2.32-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, James Dalgleish, Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)