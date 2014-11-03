NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to slight losses at the open on Monday, with investors taking a
pause following a sharp rally on Friday that took the Dow and
S&P 500 to record levels.
Equities have been strong of late, with the Dow last week
posting its biggest weekly gain since January 2013 and the S&P
coming off its biggest two-week jump since December 2011. The
Nasdaq closed at its highest since March 2000.
The gains have largely come on the back of strong quarterly
results, which have eased concerns over how corporations are
faring in an uncertain growth environment. In addition, a
surprise move by the Bank of Japan to ramp up its stimulus
fueled Friday's gains.
More stimulus globally could help the outlook for stocks,
especially if the U.S. economy keeps improving and earnings
continue to grow. However, the recent rally in equities was
preceded by a decline that nearly took the S&P into correction
territory, defined as a 10 percent drop from a peak. That
selloff came on concerns about the global economy as well as the
spread of Ebola.
While the market's momentum is to the upside, near-term
trading may be quieter as earnings season draws to a close. With
results in from 70 percent of companies, 75.8 percent reported
earnings above analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data, well above the long-term average of 63 percent.
In deal news, Sapient Corp rose 42 percent to
$24.66 and was among the most actively traded Nasdaq names of
the premarket session after Publicis agreed to buy the
digital ad company for $3.7 billion in cash. Sapient is on track
for one of the biggest one-day jumps in its history, extending a
seven-session rally that has taken it up 23 percent.
Covance Inc jumped 28 percent to $102.13 after
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings agreed to buy the
company for $6.1 billion.
Investors are looking ahead to a round of economic data, all
released after the market opens. Both construction spending and
the Institute for Supply Management's read on manufacturing are
due at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Spending is seen up by 0.7
percent in September, while the ISM report is seen dipping to
56.2 in October from 56.6.
Separately, Markit's final read on October manufacturing is
due at 9:45 a.m. The preliminary reading showed the lowest rate
of growth since July.
Futures snapshot at 8:35:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 0.75 points, or 0.04
percent, with 134,253 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.02
percent, in volume of 17,833 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 15,123 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)