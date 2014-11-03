* Dow, S&P 500 hit intraday records in quiet session
* Sapient, Covance rally on heavy volume; both to be bought
* ISM Manufacturing data tops expectations in October
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday, with investors mostly taking a pause following a
sharp rally on Friday, but both the S&P 500 and the Dow inched
up to intraday records, while strength in semiconductors boosted
the Nasdaq.
Equities have been strong of late, with the Dow last week
posting its biggest weekly gain since January 2013 and the S&P
coming off its biggest two-week jump since December 2011. The
gains have largely come on the back of strong quarterly results,
which have eased concerns over how corporations are faring in an
uncertain growth environment, as well as stimulative actions
from central banks.
"The bull market may be old and wrinkly, but it is still
alive and there's nowhere else for investors to really go
besides U.S. equities," said Paul Schatz, president and chief
investment officer at Heritage Capital in Woodbridge,
Connecticut.
While the market's momentum is to the upside, near-term
trading may be quieter as earnings season draws to a close. With
results in from 73 percent of companies, 75.4 percent reported
earnings above analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data, above the long-term average of 63 percent.
"For the first time in a long time, I do not believe that a
rising tide will lift all ships," Schatz said. "We're now at a
stage where rallies will get narrower and narrower, meaning
sector selection is key."
General Motors Corp fell 0.8 percent to $31.16 after
October sales missed expectations.
In deal news, Sapient Corp rose 42 percent to
$24.60 on heavy volume after Publicis agreed to buy
the digital ad company for $3.7 billion in cash.
Covance Inc jumped 26 percent to $100.40 after
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings agreed to buy the
company for $6.1 billion. Laboratory Corp fell
7.3 percent to $101.40 as the S&P's biggest decliner.
In the latest economic data, construction spending fell 0.4
percent in September, below the 0.7 percent growth that had been
expected. Readings on manufacturing were mixed, with the
Institute for Supply Management's index unexpectedly rising in
October, while Markit's final reading showed its lowest rate of
growth since July.
At 11:57 a.m. (1657 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 25.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,364.76, the S&P
500 gained 2.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,020.28 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 18.64 points, or 0.4 percent,
to 4,649.38.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit intraday records at their
session highs. The Nasdaq was boosted by semiconductors, with
the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index up 0.8 percent.
Micron Tech rose 2 percent to $33.76.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,662 to 1,288, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,416 issues rose and 1,151 fell for a 1.23-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 67 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 111 new highs
and 24 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)