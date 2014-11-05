NEW YORK Nov 5 FireEye Inc and TripAdvisor Inc were among Wednesday's biggest premarket movers, with the companies tumbling in the wake of disappointing results.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye lost 19 percent to $27.80 a day after giving a revenue outlook that was largely below expectations. The stock was the Nasdaq's most active premarket name, with more than 153,000 shares traded.

The premarket move in the stock, which has dropped more than 21 percent in 2014, implied the biggest one-day decline for FireEye since May 7.

TripAdvisor Inc, which shed 13 percent to $72.55 before the bell, was set for its biggest one-day drop since July 2012 and to turn negative for the year. Late Tuesday, the stock reported weaker-than-expected earnings as marketing costs rose.

The travel review website has struggled for direction in 2014. Based on Tuesday's close, the stock is up only 1.2 percent on the year, after nearly doubling over 2013. It is on track for a third straight daily decline, a period over which it has lost 5.5 percent.

On the upside, Time Warner Inc rose 2.6 percent to $76.90 in premarket trading after it posted revenue growth of 3 percent.

In the broader market, U.S. stock index futures rose after the Republican Party took control of the Senate in the midterm elections, as had been expected, while investors looked ahead to data expected to show improvement in the labor market.

Futures snapshot at 7:39 a.m.:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.52 percent, with 167,200 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 24.75 points, or 0.6 percent, in volume of 26,864 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.45 percent, with 29,184 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)