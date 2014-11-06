NEW YORK Nov 6 Whole Foods and Qualcomm Inc were among the biggest movers of Thursday's premarket session, with both seeing brisk trading in the wake of their quarterly results.

Upscale grocer Whole Foods late Wednesday posted earnings that beat expectations, boosted by gains in its market share and new product launches. The stock added 7.9 percent to $43.15, putting it on track for its biggest one-day advance since May 2013.

The stock has been under pressure and has shed 31 percent in 2014 based on its Wednesday closing price, making it one of the 10 worst performers in the S&P 500.

Qualcomm Inc slumped 6.1 percent to $72.51 before the bell. The stock reported its results late Wednesday and also said an antitrust investigation and problems collecting royalties could harm its business in China next year. The chipmaker also disclosed new regulatory investigations in the United States and Europe.

In the broader market, U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors held off on making bets with key indexes at record levels and looked toward Friday's closely watched payrolls report for trading incentives.

Futures snapshot at 7:51 a.m.:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 113,701 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.06 percent, in volume of 18,686 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent, with 22,063 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)