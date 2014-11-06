* Energy continues recent slide, raising demand worries
* Genworth, Qualcomm both slump following results
* Whole Foods rallies in bright spot for market
* Indexes: S&P 500, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct, Dow flat
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stocks edged modestly lower
from record levels on Thursday as energy shares continued their
recent decline and weak results pressured the technology sector.
Trading was volatile, with major indexes briefly edging
higher on comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi, who indicated support for additional measures to support
the economy, if necessary. Equities subsequently turned lower as
crude oil fell and companies extended their post-earnings
decline.
The S&P Energy index lost 0.6 percent, dropping
alongside a 1.5 percent drop in the price of crude oil.
Crude prices have been pressured of late and are
down about 30 percent from a recent closing high. Occidental
Petroleum lost 1 percent to $85.60 on Thursday while
Halliburton Co was off 1.6 percent to $51.51.
"The overall weakness in oil is coming on weaker demand, and
that's enough to raise concerns about economic growth,
especially with buyers getting exhausted after a strong rally,"
said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial
Services in New York.
Qualcomm Inc pressured the tech sector, slumping
9.7 percent to $69.73 a day after it said an antitrust
investigation and problems collecting royalties could harm its
business in China next year. It also disclosed new regulatory
investigations in the United States and Europe and reported
results. Orbitz Worldwide fell 8 percent
to $7.80 following its results.
Draghi said the ECB's governing council was unanimous in its
commitment to using additional unconventional measures to
support the economy.
While investors were encouraged that central banks would
continue to support the market, there were also concerns that
such measures were still necessary.
"The European economy is getting worse, but Draghi presented
a united front and said we can expect more action if necessary,"
said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading
in Greenwich, Connecticut. "He brought more clarity, but there's
still more to come out."
Genworth Financial plummeted 36 percent to $8.97 in
heavy trading, its biggest one-day drop since November 2008
during the financial crisis. The selloff came a day after it
unexpectedly swung to a massive loss in its latest quarter. Tom
McInerney, Genworth's chief executive, said he was "very
disappointed" by the results of its U.S. life insurance
division.
Whole Foods Market Inc jumped 10 percent to $44.04
after its results beat expectations on Wednesday, boosted by
gains in market share and new product launches.
The stock was on track for its biggest one-day advance since May
2013.
At 10:36 a.m. (1536 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 2.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,486.65, the S&P
500 lost 3.2 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,020.37 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.90 points, or 0.21 percent,
to 4,610.83.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,629 to 1,228, for a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,335 issues fell and 1,097 advanced for a 1.22-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 46 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 59 new highs
and 37 new lows.
