* Energy continues recent slide, raising demand worries
* Genworth, Qualcomm both slump following results
* Whole Foods rallies in bright spot for market
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates to midday trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stocks rose slightly in a
volatile session on Thursday, with investors cheered that Europe
would step in with more stimulus if needed, though continued
weakness in energy shares and some lackluster results kept a lid
on gains.
Major indexes fluctuated between positive and negative
territory; the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.4 percent before rising
as much as 0.2 percent, inching up to another record high.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi indicated
support for additional measures to support the economy, if
necessary, and said the ECB governing council was unanimous in
its commitment to using additional unconventional measures to
support the economy.
While investors were encouraged that central banks would
continue to support the market, there were also concerns that
such measures were still necessary.
The S&P Energy index lost 0.3 percent, dropping
alongside a 1.3 percent drop in the price of crude oil.
Crude prices have been pressured of late and are
down about 30 percent from a recent closing high. Occidental
Petroleum lost 1 percent to $85.60 while Halliburton Co
was off 1 percent to $51.82.
"The overall weakness in oil is coming on weaker demand, and
that's enough to raise concerns about economic growth,
especially with buyers getting exhausted after a strong rally,"
said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial
Services in New York.
Qualcomm Inc pressured the tech sector, slumping 11
percent to $68.52 a day after it said an antitrust investigation
and problems collecting royalties could harm its business in
China next year. It also disclosed new regulatory investigations
in the United States and Europe and reported results.
Orbitz Worldwide fell 6.5 percent to
$7.93 following its results.
Genworth Financial plummeted 36 percent to $9 in
heavy trading, its biggest one-day drop since November 2008
during the financial crisis. The selloff came a day after it
unexpectedly swung to a massive loss in its latest quarter. Tom
McInerney, Genworth's chief executive, said he was "very
disappointed" by the results of its U.S. life insurance
division.
Whole Foods Market Inc jumped 10 percent to $44.30
after its results beat expectations on Wednesday, boosted by
gains in market share and new product launches.
The stock was on track for its biggest one-day advance since May
2013.
At 11:36 a.m. (1636 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 38.89 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,523.42, the S&P
500 gained 2.24 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,025.81 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 3.94 points, or 0.09 percent,
to 4,624.66. Both the Dow and S&P hit records at their session
highs.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,467 to 1,465, for a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,360 issues rose and 1,159 fell for a 1.17-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 61 new 52-week highs
and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 72 new highs
and 45 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)