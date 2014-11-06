* Dow, S&P 500 finish at fresh record highs
* Genworth and Qualcomm slump following results
* Whole Foods rallies in bright spot for market
* Indexes: Dow up 0.4 percent, S&P up 0.38 percent, Nasdaq
up 0.38 percent
(Adds U.S. market close, volume)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stocks edged up in a
volatile session on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting
fresh record closing highs on an indication that the European
Central Bank would take more policy action if needed to boost a
struggling euro zone economy.
Major indexes fluctuated between positive and negative
territory throughout the day. Cyclical shares, ones tied to the
pace of economic growth, were among the strongest. But weak
results from Qualcomm pressured chipmakers.
ECB President Mario Draghi indicated support for additional
measures to bolster the euro zone economy if necessary and said
the ECB governing council was unanimous in its commitment to
using unconventional measures.
The defensive telecom and utilities
sectors were the weakest on the day, off 0.8 and 1.8 percent,
respectively. Industrial shares rose 1.1 percent as
the strongest sector of the day.
Draghi "brought more clarity but there's still more to come
out, and it isn't healthy to focus on hopes for stimulus instead
of fundamentals," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist
at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Qualcomm Inc pressured the tech sector, slumping
8.6 percent to $70.58 a day after it said an antitrust
investigation and problems collecting royalties could harm its
business in China next year. Orbitz Worldwide
fell 9.2 percent to $7.70 following its results.
Genworth Financial plummeted 38.5 percent to $8.66
in heavy trading, its biggest one-day drop since November 2008
during the financial crisis. Tom McInerney, Genworth's chief
executive, said he was "very disappointed" by the results of its
U.S. life insurance division.
Whole Foods Market Inc jumped 12.2 percent to $44.85
after its results beat expectations on Wednesday, boosted by
gains in market share and new product launches.
The stock notched its biggest one-day advance since May 2013.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.94 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 17,554.5, the S&P 500 gained 7.64
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,031.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,638.47.
About 6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.3 billion average for the last five sessions.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE
by 1,730 to 1,327, for a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,557 issues rose and 1,121 fell for a 1.39-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 72 new 52-week highs and
three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 118 new highs and
61 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)