By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Nov 7 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
and mobile gaming company Zynga Inc were among
the biggest movers of Friday's premarket session, with the
companies holding the top two spots for active Nasdaq names.
Both saw heavy trading a day after their results, with Salix
plummeting and Zynga advancing.
Salix sank 37 percent to $87.50, on track for its biggest
one-day drop in its history. Volume was about 250,000 shares.
The stock has been under heavy pressure, with Friday set to
be its sixth straight day of declines. The drop will wipe out
much of the stock's gains for the year. Based on its Thursday
closing price, the stock is up 54 percent in 2014.
The biotech company slashed its full-year forecast in
results released late Thursday and said inventory for its key
drugs had piled up. Sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters that the inventory issue dissuaded Allergan Inc
from acquiring the drugmaker.
On the upside, Zynga reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results as it set its mobile gaming push in motion
with releases such as "New Words with Friends."
The stock, which has lost almost 40 percent so far this
year, rose 10 percent to $2.60 before the bell, on track for its
biggest one-day jump since Jan. 31.
In the broader market, U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday, as investors held off bets ahead of a key
jobs report that could indicate whether the market's record
levels are justified by the economy's fundamentals.
Futures snapshot at 7:41 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 point, or 0.02
percent, with 127,938 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.11
percent, in volume of 21,185 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.01 percent, with
21,838 contracts changing hands.
