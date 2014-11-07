* Dow, S&P 500 coming off record closing highs

* October payrolls show jobs growth at brisk clip

* Disney falls after results, BofA triples Q3 loss

* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 15.25 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stock index futures pointed to slight gains at the open on Friday as the October payroll report showed jobs growth continued apace while the unemployment rate fell to a six-year low.

Futures slightly advanced after the report, but solid gains may be difficult to come by with major indexes at records levels and on track for their third straight weekly rise.

Employers added 214,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, below the 231,000 that had been expected, though the September report was revised higher. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent.

"We keep growing, slow but steady. I suppose there could be a short-term negative impact to this, since it was below expectations, but I don't see it has having long-term implications or concerns for the market," said Terry Morris, senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Equities have been strong in recent weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising in 11 of the past 16 sessions and only recording modest losses on its down days. The index has not closed with a loss of 1 percent since Oct. 13; it has had five days with a gain of that magnitude since then.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.9 percent, the S&P is up 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.2 percent. It is the third straight week of gains for all three.

Walt Disney Co late Thursday reported earnings that met expectations, boosted by strong movie performances, though cable networks were weaker. Shares of the Dow component, which closed at a record on Thursday, fell 2.3 percent to $89.85 in premarket trading.

Bank of America Corp dipped 0.5 percent to $17.28 in premarket trading a day after it tripled its third-quarter loss to $232 million, a revision that added legal costs relating to global investigations into foreign exchange trading at major banks.

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 37 percent to $87.50 in premarket trading, on track for its biggest one-day drop ever a day after it slashed its full-year forecast in results released late Thursday.

On the upside, Zynga Inc rose 9.7 percent to $2.59 after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results as it set its mobile gaming push in motion with releases such as "New Words with Friends."

Futures snapshot at 8:45 a.m.:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, with 205,584 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.37 percent, in volume of 33,054 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.18 percent, with 31,379 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)