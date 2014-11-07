* Dow, S&P 500 drop off record closing highs
* Fewer jobs added in October than expected
* Disney falls after results, Salix plummets
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stocks receded from record
levels on Friday as investors locked in profits after the
October payroll report came in weaker than expected, even as the
report pointed to economic resilience in the face of slowing
global demand.
Employers added 214,000 new jobs last month, below the
231,000 that was expected, while the September report was
revised higher. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from
5.9 percent.
"It's hard to not bet on the economy, with the fundamentals
looking like a full house: earnings are rock solid, we're
growing at a nice pace and confidence is up," said David Kelly,
chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.
"The number was slightly weaker than expected, but until we
see real weakness or higher interest rates, we'll continue to be
overweight on equities."
The Dow was pressured by Walt Disney Co, which fell
3.4 percent to $88.82 a day after posting earnings that met
expectations, though its cable networks were weaker. The stock
closed at a record on Thursday.
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 35 percent to
$89.21 in its biggest one-day drop a day after it slashed its
full-year forecast as its inventory for key drugs piled up. The
issue dissuaded Allergan Inc from acquiring the drugmaker,
people familiar with the matter said. More than 5.5 million
shares exchanged hands in early trading, more than twice Salix's
50-day average of almost 2 million.
Energy shares were sharply higher on the day, rising 0.8
percent alongside a 1.3 percent jump in crude oil prices.
The industry was the top-performing S&P 500
sector by far. Among the most active names, Chesapeake Energy
rose 2.6 percent to $23.34 while Newfield Exploration
was up 2.4 percent at $33.28.
At 9:49 a.m. (1449 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 34.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,519.55, the S&P
500 lost 2.4 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,028.81 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.38 points, or 0.22 percent,
to 4,628.09.
For the week, the Dow is up 0.7 percent and the S&P is up
0.5 percent in their third straight week of gains. The Nasdaq is
down 0.1 percent for the week.
While political tensions abroad have largely faded from
markets, a cautious note was added to the market after the Kiev
military said a column of tanks had crossed into eastern Ukraine
from Russia.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,537 to 1,189, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,465 issues fell and 821 advanced for a 1.78-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 28 new 52-week highs and 1 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 43 new highs and 24 new
lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)