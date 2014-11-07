* Dow, S&P 500 coming off record closing highs
* Fewer jobs added in October than expected
* Disney falls after results, Salix plummets
* Dow, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq down 0.3 percent
(Updates to mid-morning trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stocks were mostly flat but
still near record highs on Friday after the October U.S. payroll
report came in weaker than expected, even as the report pointed
to economic resilience in the face of slowing global demand.
Employers added 214,000 jobs last month, below the 231,000
expected in a Reuters poll of economists, while August and
September's gains were revised higher. The unemployment rate
fell to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent.
"It's hard to not bet on the economy, with the fundamentals
looking like a full house: earnings are rock solid, we're
growing at a nice pace and confidence is up," said David Kelly,
chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.
"The number was slightly weaker than expected but until we
see real weakness or higher interest rates, we'll continue to be
overweight on equities."
Gains were limited in the Dow by Walt Disney Co,
which fell 3.1 percent to $89.12 a day after posting earnings
that met expectations, though its cable networks were weaker.
The stock closed at a record high on Thursday.
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 36.5 percent to
$87.94 in its biggest one-day drop a day after it slashed its
full-year forecast as its inventory for key drugs piled up. The
issue dissuaded Allergan Inc from acquiring the drugmaker,
people familiar with the matter said. More than 12.4 million
shares exchanged hands in early trading, more than six times
Salix's 50-day average of almost 2 million.
First Solar Inc sank 9.5 percent to $51.05 as the
biggest decliner on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 a day
after the company said it wouldn't spin off its solar power
plants into a separate, publicly traded entity as some of its
competitors have done.
Energy shares were the day's strongest performers by far,
rising 1.2 percent alongside a 1.5 percent jump in crude oil
prices. Among the most active names,
Chesapeake Energy rose 4.6 percent to $23.81 while
Newfield Exploration was up 4.1 percent at $33.83.
At 11:04 a.m. (1604 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 8.34 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,546.13, the S&P
500 gained 0.79 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,032 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.95 points, or 0.32 percent,
to 4,623.52.
For the week, the Dow is up 0.9 percent and the S&P is up
0.7 percent in their third straight week of gains. The Nasdaq is
down 0.2 percent for the week.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,723 to 1,192, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,451 issues fell and 1,046 advanced for a 1.39-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 44 new 52-week highs
and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 68 new highs
and 36 new lows.
