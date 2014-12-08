* Merck to buy Cubist Pharma for $102 per share
* Japan, China data disappoints
* McDonald's falls after November sales
* Indexes: Dow off 0.06 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday, as investors weighed the strength of the U.S. economy
against global growth concerns following soft data out of China
and Japan, while biotechs rose on merger activity.
Major indexes opened slightly lower after data showed
China's exports grew at a slower-than-expected pace and imports
dropped 6.7 percent in November, while Japan's economy shrank
more than expected in the third quarter.
But signs of strength in the U.S. economy, including
Friday's payrolls report, helped investors shake off weakness in
global economies. The S&P 500 closed Friday's session with its
49th record of the year, and is up more than 11 percent from an
October low.
"Overall, the U.S. numbers still remain pretty strong, we
had very strong numbers on Friday from the employment report,
that's probably why you are seeing the strength here," said
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"The other side of it, too, is many of these other countries
are taking some efforts to stimulate as well. People are looking
at is as temporary, and somewhere down the line as those
economies get stronger, everybody will be in pretty good shape."
Biotech shares rallied after Merck & Co Inc said it
would buy Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc for $8.4 billion
plus the assumption of debt. Merck shares were off 1 cent
at$61.48 while Cubist shares surged 35.5 percent to $100.75. The
Nasdaq biotech index advanced 2.1 percent.
Energy was easily the worst performing S&P sector,
down 2.7 percent, as Brent crude fell to a five-year low
on predictions oversupply would keep building until next year.
The index is down more than 10 percent for the year, making it
the only one of the 10 major S&P sectors in negative territory
for the year.
In response to falling oil prices, ConocoPhillips
said its capital budget for 2015 would drop 20 percent to $13.5
billion. Conoco shares lost 3.1 percent to $65.73.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.19 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 17,947.6, the S&P 500 lost 1.11
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,074.26 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,788.79.
McDonald's shares lost 3.2 percent to $93.18 after
the fast-food restaurant chain reported a steeper-than-expected
fall in global same-restaurant sales in November and said fourth
quarter results would be hurt by a supplier scandal in China and
a stronger dollar.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)