* Shares in bluebird bio jump on drug study data
* Wholesale trade data due
* Futures off: Dow 127 pts, S&P 15.5 pts, Nasdaq 33.25 pts
(Adds premarket actives data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stock index futures
declined on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend
losses after suffering its biggest drop since Oct. 22 in the
prior session on concerns about global growth.
* The benchmark S&P index fell 0.7 percent on Monday,
dragged lower on weakness in the energy sector, which
fell 3.9 percent to hit its lowest level since June 2013. The
S&P 500 has climbed for seven straight weeks, closing on Friday
at a new record high for the 49th time this year.
* Brent crude touched a fresh five-year low on
Tuesday before rebounding near $67 a barrel on hopes prices may
be bottoming. Oil prices have been under pressure as the dollar
has strengthened and OPEC decided against an output cut.
* In a relatively light week for economic data, wholesale
trade data for October is due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
Expectations call for inventories to rise 0.2 percent while
sales are expected to rise by 0.1 percent.
* U.S.-listed shares of Seadrill gained 3.1 percent
to $11.93 before the opening bell. John Fredriksen, the biggest
owner of the offshore driller, purchased another 1.3 million
shares in the firm to raise his stake to 119 million shares, or
24.15 percent. The stock was the second most-actively traded
issue on the New York Stock Exchange in premarket with volume of
over 250,000 shares.
* Shares in bluebird bio surged 52.8 percent to
$74.70 in premarket trade after the company said a study for its
blood disorder treatment showed patients were essentially cured.
Volume of over 300,000 shares represented nearly 70 percent of
its 10-day average.
* Conn's Inc tumbled 39.7 percent to $21.16 in
premarket after the home appliance retailer posted third-quarter
earnings and withdrew its 2015 outlook. In addition, the company
said its CFO Brian Taylor had resigned.
Futures snapshot at 8:18 a.m EST (1318 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.75
percent, with 227,100 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.25 points, or 0.78
percent, in volume of 41,471 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 127 points, or 0.71 percent,
with 34,684 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)