By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stocks were sharply lower
on Tuesday on concerns about the impact of lower oil prices on
the global economy and the effect of political turmoil in Greece
on the euro zone.
Brent crude touched a fresh five-year low of $65.29
on Tuesday and was last down 0.3 percent to $65.97. Oil prices
have been under pressure as the dollar has strengthened and OPEC
decided against an output cut.
"It's oil, oil and more oil, and all eyes are on oil here
because, even though it certainly does support the economic
momentum driven by the consumer, it certainly does detract from
the cyclical sectors of the market," said Anastasia Amoroso,
Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
"Until we see stabilization in the price of oil, it's
difficult to see a stabilization in the price of energy shares,
so that will continue to weigh on the market."
Political unrest in Greece also brought about investor
nervousness after the government brought a presidential vote
forward in a political gamble that raised uncertainty over the
country's transition out of its bailout.
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped more than 5
percent, its biggest drop in more than five years, also weighing
on investor sentiment.
Adding to the cautious tone was speculation if the U.S.
Federal Reserve will change its language to keep rates near zero
for a "considerable time" when policymakers meet next week after
the strong jobs report on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 157.13 points,
or 0.88 percent, to 17,695.35, the S&P 500 lost 18.81
points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,041.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.00 points, or 1.1 percent, to 4,688.69.
The benchmark S&P index fell 0.7 percent on Monday, its
biggest drop since Oct. 22. The S&P 500 has climbed for seven
straight weeks, and is up 9.6 percent from its October low after
a drop of 1.6 in the past two sessions.
In a relatively light week for economic data, wholesale
trade data for October is due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
Expectations call for inventories to rise 0.2 percent, while
sales are expected to rise by 0.1 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Seadrill gained 4.1 percent
to $12.05. John Fredriksen, the biggest owner of the offshore
driller, purchased another 1.3 million shares in the firm to
raise his stake to 119 million shares, or 24.15 percent.
Shares in bluebird bio surged 56 percent to $76.25
after the company said a study for its blood disorder treatment
showed patients were essentially cured.
Conn's Inc plunged 37.8 percent to $21.81 after the
home appliance retailer posted a third-quarter loss and withdrew
its 2015 outlook. In addition, the company said its CFO Brian
Taylor had resigned.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,273 to 553, for a 4.11-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,881 issues
fell and 445 advanced for a 4.23-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 8 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 6 new highs and 111 new lows.
