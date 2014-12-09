* Wholesale trade data tops expectations
* Indexes down: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 0.97 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stocks were sharply lower
on Tuesday as investors shunned risk over concerns about the
impact of lower oil prices on the global economy and political
turmoil in Greece.
Brent crude rebounded to climb 0.8 percent after it
touched a fresh five-year low of $65.29 on Tuesday. Oil prices
have been under pressure as the dollar strengthened and OPEC
decided against an output cut, with Brent down more than 40
percent from its June high.
"You've seen some real volatility in everything from energy
to currencies and it's had a bit of a spillover effect on the
market as people try to think about the impact of these moves,"
said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"To some extent a drop in oil prices, of course, is
positive, but there comes a point at which people begin to be
concerned whether the drop is too much, too fast, and can there
be unintended consequences."
Political unrest in Greece also brought about investor
nervousness after the government brought a presidential vote
forward in a political gamble that raised uncertainty over the
country's transition out of its bailout.
Adding to the cautious tone was uncertainty whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve will change its language to keep rates near zero
for a "considerable time" when policymakers meet next week in
the wake of the strong jobs report on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 191.34 points,
or 1.07 percent, to 17,661.14, the S&P 500 lost 20.05
points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,040.26 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 42.84 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,697.85.
After its seventh straight weekly gain, the S&P 500 is up
9.5 percent from its October low, but down 1.7 percent in the
past two sessions.
U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent in October,
topping expectations for a 0.2 increase, which could prompt
economists to raise fourth-quarter growth forecasts.
U.S.-listed shares of Seadrill gained 4.5 percent
to $12.09. John Fredriksen, the biggest owner of the offshore
driller, purchased another 1.3 million shares in the firm to
raise his stake to 119 million shares, or 24.15 percent.
Shares in bluebird bio surged 65.9 percent to
$81.12 after the company said a study for its blood disorder
treatment showed patients were essentially cured.
Conn's Inc plunged 40.1 percent to $21.02 after the
home appliance retailer posted a third-quarter loss and withdrew
its 2015 outlook. In addition, the company said its CFO Brian
Taylor had resigned.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,059 to 916, for a 2.25-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,709 issues
fell and 872 advanced for a 1.96-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 131 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)