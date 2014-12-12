* Stocks drop after seven weeks of gains
* Oil volatility could spread to equities
* S&P closes near 50-day moving average
* Adobe up after results, to buy Fotolia
* Indexes off: Dow 1.8 percent, S&P 1.6 percent, Nasdaq 1.2
percent
By Chuck Mikolajczak and Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Friday, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 with its worst weekly
performance since May 2012, as investors pulled back from the
markets in response to oil's free-fall and more weak data out of
China.
Oil's declines have underscored concerns about global
demand, and with the S&P 500 having hit a record high only last
week, investors were loath to fight the downward pressure on
stocks, which accelerated in the final minutes of trading. The
S&P dropped 3.5 percent on the week after seven straight weeks
of gains.
The S&P energy sector was down 2.2 percent on the
day. It is down 16.5 percent this year, the worst performing of
10 S&P sectors. Dow components Exxon Mobil and Chevron
Corp both hit 52-week lows as U.S. crude oil fell below
$58 a barrel, hitting five-year lows, on expectations of reduced
worldwide energy demand.
"Certainly as midday came the market did not stabilize at
all, so sellers knew that," said Kenny Polcari, director of the
NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York. "Energy is
at the top of the list in terms of the names getting crushed."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 315.51 points,
or 1.79 percent, to 17,280.83, the S&P 500 lost 33
points, or 1.62 percent, to 2,002.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 54.57 points, or 1.16 percent, to 4,653.60.
Disappointing data that suggested China's economy softened
in November pushed the materials sector down 2.9
percent, making it the worst-performing S&P sector on the day.
The drop in oil and weakness in China overshadowed strong
U.S. consumer sentiment, which hit an eight-year high.
Some investors hope declining gas prices will boost consumer
spending enough to offset the energy sector's woes.
However, there is concern that rising volatility in the
energy market will migrate to equities as investors worry about
slack demand worldwide. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, rose
5 percent to 21.08 on Friday as investors paid up to hedge
against losses.
Polcari, however, noted that the S&P 500's declines came to
within a whisper of the 50-day moving average at 2,000, where he
expects to see buyers emerge next week.
Adobe Systems rose 9 percent to $76.02, making it
the biggest gainer on the S&P 500 after it announced plans to
buy stock photography company Fotolia, along with a stronger
quarterly report.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,468 to 647, for a 3.81-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,949 issues fell and 790 advanced for a 2.47-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The broad S&P 500 index posted 15 new 52-week highs and 35
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 160 new
lows.
About 7.6 billion shares were traded on U.S. exchanges on
Friday, compared to the 6.9 billion daily average so far this
month, according to BATS Global Markets data.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Meredith Mazzilli and James
Dalgleish)