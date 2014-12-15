* Petsmart to be acquired by private equity consortium
* Energy shares outperform as traders seek bargains
* Indexes off: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to morning trading, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday as
initial gains vanished, as did a brief rebound in crude oil
prices.
Brent and U.S. crude had briefly rebounded
after having hit fresh 5-1/2 year lows earlier in the day, only
to turn lower again.
Still, energy shares were the top performers of the
benchmark S&P 500 index as investors sought bargains among the
bigger names. Four of the largest five energy sector components
in terms of market capitalization were up on the day.
"You had some traders take profits on the early gains once
oil moved to negative," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Energy stocks "have dropped so much, you see bottom fishing
in the big names but smaller companies continue to move lower,"
he said, referring to a search for value among bigger stocks.
At 10:48 a.m. EST (1548 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 11.85 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,268.98,
the S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.07 percent, to
2,000.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.33 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 4,636.27.
U.S. manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in
nine months in November as production expanded across the board,
pointing to underlying strength in the economy. The New York
Federal Reserve's gauge of manufacturing in the area turned
negative in December for the first time in almost two years.
Shares of pet supply retailer PetSmart rose 4.2
percent to $80.96 after it agreed to be bought by a private
equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd for $8.7 billion, in
the largest leveraged buyout of the year.
Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany began a
three-day strike for better pay and work conditions as the
online retailer raced to ensure holiday orders are delivered on
time. Amazon shares were down 1.5 percent at $302.72.
Nasdaq said Friday it would add American Airlines
Group, Electronic Arts and Lam Research
to the Nasdaq 100, and remove Expedia, F5
Networks and Maxim Integrated Products.
Changes are scheduled to take effect Dec. 22 before the market
opens.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,812 to 1,078, for a 1.68-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,570
issues fell and 995 advanced for a 1.58-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and 16 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 29 new highs
and 84 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)