* Energy is only S&P 500 sector up; banks, utilities big
losers
* Petsmart to be acquired by private equity consortium
* Indexes off: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. stocks slid on Monday with
investors shunning risk as oil prices tumbled to fresh 5-1/2
year lows.
Brent neared $60 per barrel at its session low and
U.S. crude dipped under $56. Both have fallen nearly 50
percent from highs in June.
The S&P 500 was trading below its 50-day moving average for
the first time since October 28.
"The continued free fall in crude is the main thing here,"
said Uri Landesman, president at Platinum Partners in New York,
adding the S&P 500 could test 1,750.
"The irony of this (decline) is you could argue the cause is
going to be good news for the economy," he said, citing lower
gasoline prices as a boost to consumer spending.
At 12:14 p.m. EST (1714 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 98.19 points, or 0.57 percent, to 17,182.64,
the S&P 500 lost 11.56 points, or 0.58 percent, to
1,990.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.53 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 4,613.06.
At its session low, the S&P 500 was down 4.7 percent from
its record intraday high hit earlier this month and was up 8.8
percent from a low hit in October.
Energy shares outperformed the benchmark S&P 500
index as investors sought bargains among the bigger names.
Energy stocks "have dropped so much, you see bottom-fishing in
the big names but smaller companies continue to move lower,"
said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView
Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Exxon Mobil shares gained 1.1percent to $87.58.
Utilities and financials were posting the
largest percentage declines among the S&P 500's top sectors.
U.S. manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in
nine months in November as production expanded across the board,
pointing to underlying strength in the economy. However, the New
York Federal Reserve's gauge of manufacturing turned negative in
December for the first time in almost two years.
Shares of pet supply retailer PetSmart rose 4.5
percent to $81.19 after it agreed to be bought by a private
equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd for $8.7 billion, in
the largest leveraged buyout of the year.
Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany began a
three-day strike for better pay and work conditions as the
online retailer raced to ensure holiday orders are delivered on
time. Amazon shares were down 0.2 percent at $306.79.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,256 to 755, for a 2.99-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,805 issues
fell and 854 advanced for a 2.11-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 10 new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 29 new highs and 121
new lows.
