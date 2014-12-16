* Futures down: Dow 91 pts, S&P 13 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday as a further slide in crude oil prices and the
Russian rouble sent traders fleeing from risky assets.
The rouble lost about 10 percent against the U.S.
dollar, trading near 72 per dollar after hitting a low near 80
even after Moscow's central bank hiked its main interest rate to
17 percent from 10.5 percent.
Brent crude lost more than 3 percent to $58.96 per
barrel after hitting a low of $58.50 and U.S. crude was
down almost 3 percent at $54.26 after hitting $53.80.
Adding to global concerns, data showed factory activity
shrinking in China and euro zone business growth remaining weak.
"The market is reflecting a global macro concern more than
anything," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"The trigger point is commodities, in this case oil, in a
free fall, forcing people to completely avoid stocks; until we
get some stabilization in energy prices I think we're going to
continue to see that trade."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 13 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 91 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 34 points.
Brent prices have fallen nearly 50 percent from a high hit
in June. The 20-day correlation between the S&P 500 and Brent
prices shifter sharply in the past days, going from -0.86 late
in November to 0.67 on Monday.
Plunging oil prices could heighten geopolitical tensions,
trigger defaults by U.S. shale oil and gas firms and destabilize
euro zone inflation expectations, the Bank of England warned on
Tuesday.
The heightened global growth concerns sharpen the focus on
the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which begins on Tuesday
with a statement and press conference expected on Wednesday. Fed
officials will decide this week whether to make a critical
change to their policy statement that could bring closer in time
the decision to rise rates next year.
U.S. data due later in the day include housing starts for
November and Markit's gauge of growth in the manufacturing
sector.
