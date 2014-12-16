* Futures down: Dow 41 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 25 pts
(Updates prices, adds data)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stocks were set to fall at
the open on Tuesday as a further slide in crude oil prices and
the Russian rouble sent traders fleeing from risky assets on
global economic concerns.
Futures crumbled in early trading as the rouble
neared 80 per U.S. dollar, then slightly pared losses. The
rouble was recently down about 11 percent on the session, near
73 per dollar.
The rouble's decline came even as Moscow's central bank
hiked its main interest rate to 17 percent from 10.5 percent.
Russia's MICEX stock index was up 1.5 percent after
earlier falling as much as 8.5 percent.
Brent crude lost more than 3 percent to $58.98 per
barrel after hitting a low of $58.50, and U.S. crude was
down almost 4 percent at $53.75, near its session low.
Adding to global concerns, data showed factory activity
shrinking in China and euro zone business growth remaining weak.
"The market is reflecting a global macro concern more than
anything," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"The trigger point is commodities, in this case oil, in a
free fall, forcing people to completely avoid stocks. Until we
get some stabilization in energy prices I think we're going to
continue to see that trade."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 8 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 41 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 25 points.
Brent prices have fallen nearly 50 percent from a high in
June. The 20-day correlation between the S&P 500 and Brent
prices shifter sharply in the past days, going from -0.86 in
late November to 0.67 on Monday.
Plunging oil prices could heighten geopolitical tensions,
trigger defaults by U.S. shale oil and gas firms, and
destabilize euro zone inflation expectations, the Bank of
England warned on Tuesday.
The heightened global growth concerns sharpen the focus on
the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which begins on Tuesday
with a statement and news conference expected on Wednesday. Fed
officials will decide this week whether to make a critical
change to their policy statement that could bring closer the
decision to rise rates next year.
U.S. housing starts and permits fell in November, but the
underlying trend remained consistent with an improving housing
market.
U.S. data due later in the day include Markit's gauge of the
manufacturing sector.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)