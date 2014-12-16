* Energy shares rebound
* Indexes: Dow down 0.7 pct, S&P down 0.9 pct, Nasdaq down
1.2 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. stocks fell for a third
day in a volatile session Tuesday, led by declines in consumer
discretionary and technology shares, while another drop in the
Russian rouble added to worries about the global economy.
Energy shares rebounded, keeping the S&P 500 and Dow mostly
in positive territory until a bout of late-day selling took
indexes lower. The S&P 500 moved more than 44 points from its
high of the day to its low, while the CBOE Volatility index
jumped 15.4 percent.
The Russian rouble hit new lows against the dollar following
oil's extended selloff, before rebounding. Brent and U.S. crude
oil's more than 50 percent drop since June have put global
demand at the forefront of concerns for investors.
"The market is kind of in this push-pull. Traditionally,
this time of year is a strong season. People buy stocks that
have done well so you get this bump up," said Daniel Morgan,
senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta.
"But you've got the market being pulled back by the prices
in oil continuing to fall and the ramifications associated with
that."
Shares of Microsoft, down 3.2 percent at $45.16,
and Amazon, down 3.6 percent at $295.06, were the
biggest drags on the S&P 500, while energy shares gave the index
its biggest boost. The energy index ended up 0.7 percent
but is down about 16.6 percent for the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.97 points,
or 0.65 percent, to 17,068.87, the S&P 500 lost 16.89
points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,972.74 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 57.32 points, or 1.24 percent, to 4,547.83.
Shares of PepsiCo, which had 7.4 percent of 2013
revenue from Russia, fell 1.6 percent to $92.59. Apple,
down 1.4 percent at $106.75, confirmed it has taken down its
online store in Russia due to extreme fluctuations in the
rouble.
Chevron, up 0.8 percent at $101.70, helped lead the
points advance in the energy sector. Chevron's forward
price-to-earnings ratio was at 13.6 at the close on Monday,
compared to the S&P 500's 16.1, meaning investors pay less for
every dollar of Chevron's earnings than they do for the S&P 500
overall.
Among top percentage gainers, Nabors Industries, up
2.2 percent at $10.51, had a forward P/E of 8.6, while Denbury
Resources' P/E was 8.9. Denbury rose 7.3 percent.
Early in the session, bets on the Federal Reserve's next
move provided some support. Fed officials will decide this week
whether to make a critical change to their policy statement that
would widen the door for interest rate hikes next year. In
October, The Fed repeated that benchmark rates were unlikely to
rise for a "considerable time."
About 9.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
well above the 7.1 billion average this month, according to BATS
Global Markets.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE
1,790 to 1,288, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,500
issues fell and 1,223 advanced for a 1.23-to-1 ratio.
(editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Meredith
Mazzilli)