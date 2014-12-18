* U.S. crude settles down; energy shares near flat
* Initial claims point to strengthening labor market
* Oracle up after results
* Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 18 U.S. stocks advanced more than
1 percent on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous
session as tech shares gained with stronger-than-expected
results from Oracle.
The technology sector, up 2.4 percent, helped fuel
the advance, buoyed by a gain of over 8 percent in Oracle Corp
, a day after its quarterly results topped Wall Street
expectations. Shares of Apple climbed
1.9 percent.
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index had notched its
best day since October 2013 after the Federal Reserve gave an
upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and said it would take a
patient approach toward raising interest rates.
The S&P 500 had fallen nearly 5 percent from its most recent
record high on Dec. 5 before the strong gains on Wednesday.
WTI crude fell 4.2 percent, while the S&P Energy
sector was last up 0.1 percent.
At 2:35 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
287.83 points, or 1.66 percent, to 17,644.7, the S&P 500
gained 31.95 points, or 1.59 percent, to 2,044.84 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 81.18 points, or 1.75 percent, to
4,725.49.
Earlier in the session, data showed weekly jobless claims
fell more than expected, suggesting the labor market continues
to strengthen. However, readings on the U.S. services sector and
mid-Atlantic factory activity indicated a slower pace of growth.
Rite Aid shares surged 12.2 percent to $6.80 after
the drugstore chain's quarterly results topped expectations and
it boosted its 2015 outlook.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE 2,370 to
722, for a 3.28-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,969 issues rose and
760 fell for a 2.59-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 60 new 52-week highs and
five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 133 new highs
and 28 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Charles Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)