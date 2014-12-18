* U.S. crude settles down but energy shares climb
* Initial claims point to strengthening labor market
* Oracle up after results
* Indexes up: Dow 2.4 pct, S&P 2.4 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 18 The S&P 500 closed out its
biggest two-day advance since November 2011 on Thursday,
extending a Federal Reserve-fueled rally from the previous
session, while tech shares jumped after Oracle results.
The Dow industrials recorded the best one-day percentage
gain since December 2011. The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily
percentage gain since January 2013 and is up 4.5 percent in the
last two sessions.
Equities' rally followed the Fed's upbeat assessment of the
U.S. economy on Wednesday and a commitment to take a "patient"
approach toward raising interest rates.
A 3-percent jump in the technology sector also
helped Thursday's advance. Oracle Corp jumped 10.2
percent to $45.35, a day after quarterly results topped Wall
Street expectations. Shares of Apple
climbed 3 percent to $112.65.
"What happened this week was a game-changer. That easy money
trade came to the forefront, and it's so powerful it wipes out
all of these concerns that exist," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 421.28 points,
or 2.43 percent, to 17,778.15, the S&P 500 gained 48.34
points, or 2.4 percent, to 2,061.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 104.08 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,748.40.
U.S. crude fell 4.2 percent, but the S&P Energy
sector ended up 2.1 percent.
The S&P 500 had fallen nearly 5 percent from its most recent
record high on Dec. 5 before the strong gains on Wednesday and
Thursday.
Earlier in the session, data showed weekly jobless claims
fell more than expected, suggesting the labor market continues
to strengthen. However, readings on the U.S. services sector and
mid-Atlantic factory activity indicated a slower pace of growth.
Rite Aid shares surged 11.9 percent to $6.78 after
the drugstore chain's quarterly results topped expectations and
it boosted its 2015 outlook.
About 8.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.5 billion average this month, according to BATS
Global Markets.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 2,522 to 589, for a
4.28-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,093 issues rose and 655 fell,
for a 3.20-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
(Additional reporting by Charles Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)