* Q3 GDP revised up to 5 percent annual pace
* Durable goods orders fall short of expectations
* Consumer sentiment rises, new home sales fall
* Indexes: Dow up 0.46 pct, S&P up 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.28
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. stocks advanced on
Tuesday, as the Dow climbed above the 18,000 mark for the first
time in history and the S&P 500 set a new intraday record after
an unexpectedly strong report on economic growth.
The gains pushed the Dow as high as 18,051.14, and the index
is now up about 175 percent from a 12-year low hit on March 9,
2009.
The final estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP)
for the third quarter was revised up to a 5 percent annual pace,
its quickest in 11 years, on stronger consumer and business
spending, easily topping expectations calling for a 4.3 percent
pace.
"What was most interesting about that is if you dig in the
details the primary surprise came from consumption," said Scott
Keifer, global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank
in Orange County, California. "You are going to see the consumer
spending number continue to inch up and get better and better as
we continue on in this expansion."
In addition to the GDP report, data showed a solid rise in
consumer spending while consumer sentiment hit its highest level
in nearly eight years.
But not all the U.S. data was rosy, as durable goods orders
unexpectedly fell in November and were well short of
expectations while new home sales fell for a second straight
month.
"I don't think the broader theme changes, but you are
certainly going to have periods, aberrational reports where you
have disappointments and durable goods was one of those," said
Keifer.
Major Wall Street indexes have risen for four straight
sessions, pushing the benchmark S&P index to its 50th
record high of the year. The S&P has risen 5.4 percent over that
period, its best 4-day run since July 2010. The rally comes on
the heels of a selloff sparked by a slump in oil prices that saw
the index drop nearly 5 percent from its prior record high set
on Dec. 5.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.17 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 18,041.61, the S&P 500 gained 3.75
points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,082.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,768.16.
Trading volume is expected to be light this week due to the
Christmas holiday, which could increase volatility. U.S. equity
markets will open for an abbreviated session Wednesday and be
closed on Thursday.
Walgreen Co shares advanced 1.2 percent to $75.16
after the drugstore chain operator reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Gilead Sciences weighed on the Nasdaq for a second
straight session, as it continued to slide after the biggest
percentage drop for the stock in nearly 14 years in the prior
session.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,968 to 980, for a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,366 issues rose and 1,198 fell for a 1.14-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 100 new 52-week highs and
5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recorded 141 new highs and
27 new lows.
