* Trading expected to be light in final day of the year

* Energy could be in focus as crude oil continues to weaken

* Jobless claims rise more than expected in latest week

* Futures up: Dow 18 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts (Adds jobless claims data)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, suggesting Wall Street would end a strong year with minor gains in a seasonal trend of modest moves and low volume.

While some traders are out on holiday and others were waiting until 2015 to make major position changes, energy shares will likely be in focus as crude oil fell 2.8 percent, the fourth drop of at least 2 percent in the past five sessions. The commodity is at its lowest since May 2009.

The S&P Energy index is the year's worst-performing sector by far, off 9.3 percent. The only other sector in negative territory is telecom, down 0.7 percent. The year's top performers are utilities, up 26.6 percent, followed by healthcare, up 24.5 percent.

The gain implied by futures would extend Wall Street's recent upward bias. The S&P 500 has risen in seven of the past nine sessions, hitting a series of intraday and closing records. The stock market will be closed Thursday for the New Year's holiday.

In company news, NephroGenex Inc soared 184 percent to $13.19 in heavy premarket trading a day after it said its lead drug was found to be safe in patients with diabetic nephropathy in a cardiac safety study.

Jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, snapping four straight weeks of declines, though the rise was not enough to change views of sustained strength in the labor market.

After the market opens, reports will be issued on pending home sales for November and the December Chicago Purchasing Managers Index. Home sales are seen up 0.5 percent while the Chicago PMI index is expected to dip modestly.

For December, the Dow is up 0.9 percent, the S&P is up 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.3 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the Dow and S&P have gained 5.5 percent and the Nasdaq has jumped 6.3 percent. Both the S&P and Nasdaq are on track for their eighth straight quarterly gain, the longest for the S&P since 1998 and the longest for the Nasdaq since 1996.

For the year, the Dow is up 8.5 percent, its sixth straight annual gain, and the Nasdaq is up 14.4 percent. The S&P is up 12.6 percent. The best-performing component of the benchmark index in 2014 is Southwest Airlines Co with a gain of 123.8 percent while the worst is Transocean Ltd, down 62.2 percent.

Futures snapshot at 8:41:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 30,342 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.09 percent, in volume of 5,823 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.1 percent, with 5,326 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)