By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as crude oil prices continued their descent, but the S&P closed
out a third straight year of double-digit gains.
For the year, the Dow ended up 7.5 percent, notching its
sixth straight annual gain, and the Nasdaq rose 13.4 percent.
The best-performing S&P component in 2014 was Southwest Airlines
Co up 124.6 percent, while Transocean Ltd, down
62.9 percent, was the worst.
Equities lost steam heading into the New Year after rallying
nearly 6 percent over eight sessions, sparked by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's commitment to be "patient" about raising
interest rates and positive economic data.
Still, the S&P 500 has risen in seven of the past ten
sessions, hitting a series of intraday and closing records, and
finished the year up 11.4 percent. The stock market will be
closed Thursday.
"The fact of the matter is markets put in a solid year in
spite of significant headwinds that could have easily derailed a
multi-year bull market," said Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"The most the bears got out of this year was a 10 percent
correction on an intraday basis and the markets stubbornly moved
higher, and for good foundational reasons."
Gains may be tougher to come by next year, and a pick-up in
profits growth may be essential if the market is to continue to
add to its historic gains.
Action in the energy space was once again a focus for
investors. U.S. crude oil settled down 85 cents at $53.27
a barrel, its lowest since May 2009. Brent settled down
57 cents to $57.33.
The S&P Energy index, easily the worst performing
sector of the year with a decline of 10 percent, lost 0.8
percent Wednesday. Diamond Offshore fell 3.6 percent to
$36.71 and Noble Corp fell 2.8 percent to $16.57.
The CBOE volatility index, which measures the cost of
protection against a drop on the S&P 500, surged 20.4 percent,
its biggest jump since Dec. 10 and the fourth straight climb.
Quarterly options on the S&P 500 expire at the end of the month.
"Part of it may be the quarterly expiration of S&P options
but a lot of it has to do with crude being down today," said
J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Traders might be also looking to load up on some protection
before they head out for the holiday, Kinahan said.
"We had such a nice year that many people may be looking to
buy some protection for a 'just-in-case scenario' for between
now and the new year," Kinahan said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 160 points, or
0.89 percent, to 17,823.07, the S&P 500 lost 21.45
points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,058.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 41.39 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,736.05.
Volume was light, with about 5.21 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, below the 6.95 billion average this month,
according to BATS Global Markets.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE 2,000 to 1,105,
for a 1.81-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,571 issues fell and
1,194 advanced for a 1.32-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 126 new highs and 35 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)