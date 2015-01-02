* Wall Street coming off strong year, fourth quarter
* Energy weakness looks set to continue as oil drops
* General Motors announces new recalls, shares edge up
* Futures up: Dow 72 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18.25 pts
(Updates prices, adds Linn Energy news)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Friday as equities looked to rebound from a sharp decline in the
previous session, though moves and volume were likely to remain
tepid as the holiday week draws to a close.
Wall Street ended December with solid gains for both the
year and fourth quarter, though a broad decline on Wednesday
pushed the S&P 500 into negative territory for the month.
While the market has had an upward bias since mid-December,
with the S&P rising in seven of the past 10 sessions, many
portfolio managers and traders make adjustments to their
holdings early in the new year. The S&P is about 1.5 percent
away from its record close, and market participants will be
questioning whether current levels are justified.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor
anxiety, is up 32 percent so far this week, but remains
historically at low levels. Still, a pickup in profit growth may
be essential if the market is to continue adding to its gains.
Oil's drop of about 50 percent was one of biggest stories of
2014 and the sector will continue to be in focus. Crude oil
fell 1.8 percent on Friday, erasing earlier gains, as a
supply glut outweighed investors positioning at the new year for
a possible recovery. Oil is set to record its 13th negative week
in the past 14, and is at levels not seen since 2009.
Linn Energy Llc cut its 2015 capital budget by 53
percent because of the drop in oil prices, sending shares down
6.2 percent to $9.50 in premarket trading.
On Thursday, when the stock market was closed for the New
Year's holiday, General Motors Co announced three new
vehicle recalls, the biggest involving the ignition design of
several SUV and pickup truck models. GM shares were pressured
throughout 2014 as ignition switch problems led to accidents
that caused more than 40 deaths and the recall of millions of
vehicles. Shares rose 1 percent to $35.25 in
premarket trading.
Investors were looking ahead to a reading on November
construction spending, which is seen rising 0.3 percent, as well
as the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index,
which is expected to fall to 57.6 in December from 58.7.
Despite the gains implied by futures, major indexes remained
on track for a negative week. The Dow is down 1.3 percent, while
the S&P is off 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq has fallen 1.5
percent.
Futures snapshot at 8:02 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis added 8 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 103,910 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18.25 points, or 0.43
percent, on volume of 14,451 contracts.
* Dow e-minis jumped 72 points, or 0.41 percent,
with 14,449 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)