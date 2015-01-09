* Payrolls increase but wages fall
* Crude prices fall to April 2009 lows
* Bed, Bath & Beyond stumbles after results, outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. stocks fell in Friday
afternoon trading after of a two-day rally as investors assessed
a monthly payrolls report that gave mixed signals on the economy
and energy stocks fell alongside another drop in crude prices.
Nonfarm payrolls rose in December, topping Wall Street
expectations while November's surprising gain was also revised
higher. However, wages declined.
"I don't necessarily think the wage decline is such a big
deal but what it does tell you is that there is certainly no
upward pressure on wages and so therefore it just signals that
slack in the labor market," said Ken Polcari, director of the
NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
The S&P energy sector led declines, down 1.1
percent. Global oil prices resumed their slide on Friday after
two days of relative calm, with Brent and U.S. crude hitting
their lowest level since April 2009 on persistent worry over the
global supply glut.
At 1:14 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
132.23 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,775.64, the S&P 500
lost 13.62 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,048.52 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 23.79 points, or 0.5 percent, to
4,712.39.
Data separately showed wholesale inventories rose in
November, also topping expectations and suggesting restocking
may boost fourth-quarter growth.
The S&P 500 had added 3 percent in the previous two
sessions, retracing a good portion of a 4.2 percent loss in the
previous five trading days, on expectations the U.S. economy
will continue to accelerate and hopes the European Central Bank
will take more aggressive stimulus action in coming weeks.
Despite the two-day rally, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were
on track to end the week lower.
A number of retail shares fell after reporting December
sales and providing profit forecasts.
Bed, Bath & Beyond dropped 7.8 percent to $73.24 as
the worst-performing S&P 500 component after the retailer
forecast fourth-quarter earnings at the low end of expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE
1,951 to 1,015, for a 1.92-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,677
issues fell and 968 advanced for a 1.73-to-1 ratio.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)