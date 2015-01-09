* U.S. payrolls increase but wages fall
* Crude prices fall to April 2009 lows
* Bed, Bath & Beyond stumbles after results, outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. stocks declined in late
Friday afternoon trading following a two-day rally as December's
jobs reports gave a mixed view of the economy and as energy
stocks fell alongside another drop in crude oil prices.
All three major indexes were on track to end the week
lower.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose in December, topping Wall Street
expectations, while November's surprising gain was also revised
higher. However, wages declined.
"I don't necessarily think the wage decline is such a big
deal but what it does tell you is that there is certainly no
upward pressure on wages and so therefore it just signals slack
in the labor market," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
The S&P energy sector fell 0.4 percent. Global oil
prices resumed their slide on Friday after two days of relative
calm, with Brent and U.S. crude hitting their
lowest since April 2009 on persistent worry over a global supply
glut.
At 2:53 p.m. (1953 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 148.93 points, or 0.83 percent, to 17,758.94,
the S&P 500 had lost 14.17 points, or 0.69 percent, to
2,047.97 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 20.98
points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,715.21.
Data separately showed U.S. wholesale inventories rose in
November, also topping expectations and suggesting restocking
may boost fourth-quarter growth.
The S&P 500 had added 3 percent in the previous two
sessions, retracing a good portion of a 4.2 percent loss in the
previous five trading days, on expectations the U.S. economy
will continue to accelerate and hopes the European Central Bank
will take more aggressive stimulus action in coming weeks.
A number of retail shares fell after reporting December
sales and providing profit forecasts.
Bed, Bath & Beyond dropped 7 percent to $73.90 and
was the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner after the retailer
forecast fourth-quarter earnings at the low end of expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,880 to 1,124, for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,654 issues fell and 1,043 advanced for a 1.59-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 42 new 52-week highs
and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 66 new highs
and 40 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)