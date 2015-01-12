* Earnings season begins this week
* NPS Pharma climbs in premarket; to be acquired by Shire
* Foundation Medicine jumps; Roche to take majority stake
* Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Monday, after a two-week decline pushed the
S&P 500 back into negative territory for the year, as investors
anticipated the start of the corporate earnings season.
Oil prices continued their downward march and helped weaken
futures, with Brent down 3.8 percent to $48.20 and U.S.
crude down 3.7 percent to $46.59 as Goldman Sachs slashed
its short-term price forecasts and Gulf producers showed no
signs of curbing output.
"During this cycle, since the beginning of the precipitous
selloff in the commodity price, we have seen very few days where
you would have a three percent move in crude and see stock
prices hold onto gains," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist
at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Investors have a lot of other things to think about, like
the pace of Fed tightening, a Greek exit, the possibility of
quantitative easing coming from the ECB, but in reality, we are
either going to focus on energy prices or earnings will kick in
and they will shift their focus to fundamentals."
U.S. stocks fell on Friday after the December jobs report
painted a mixed picture of the economy and led the benchmark S&P
index to its second straight weekly decline. Since hitting a
record high on Dec. 29, the index has fallen 2.2 percent on
concerns about global growth, the potential for an exit by
Greece from the euro zone and falling oil prices.
Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow by 4 percent
over the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Alcoa is scheduled to post quarterly earnings after
the closing bell, with financials JPMorgan Chase, Wells
Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup due to
report later in the week. Dow component Intel Corp is
expected to post earnings on Thursday.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2.75 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 27 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 8 points.
NPS Pharmaceuticals jumped 8.5 percent to $45.45 in
premarket trading after Shire Plc agreed to acquire the
company for $5.2 billion. U.S.-listed shares of Shire
slipped 0.6 percent to $216.22.
Foundation Medicine surged 154.5 percent to $60.90
after Roche Holding agreed to take a majority stake in
the company for up to $1.18 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb climbed 6.6 percent to $64.30
in premarket trade after the company said the independent data
monitoring committee concluded that a late stage study
evaluating its Opdivo lung cancer drug met its endpoint.
Lululemon Athletica climbed 5.8 percent to $62
before the opening bell after the yogawear chain raised its
revenue and profit forecasts for the fourth quarter.
Tiffany shares lost 8.7 percent to $94.50 in
premarket after the upscale jeweler reported quarterly earnings
and cut its full-year outlook.
