By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
extending a two-week decline for equities, as weakness in oil
prices weighed on the energy sector ahead of the start of
corporate earnings season.
Oil prices continued their downward march and weighed on
equities, with both Brent and U.S. crude down
about 4 percent as Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price
forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.
The S&P energy index was down more than 2 percent.
"During this cycle, since the beginning of the precipitous
selloff in the commodity price, we have seen very few days where
you would have a three percent move in crude and see stock
prices hold onto gains," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist
at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Investors have a lot of other things to think about, like
the pace of Fed tightening, a Greek exit, the possibility of
quantitative easing coming from the ECB, but in reality, we are
either going to focus on energy prices or earnings will kick in
and they will shift their focus to fundamentals."
U.S. stocks fell on Friday after the December jobs report
painted a mixed picture of the economy and led the benchmark S&P
index to its second straight weekly decline. Since hitting a
record high on Dec. 29, the index has fallen 2.2 percent on
concerns about global growth, the potential for an exit by
Greece from the euro zone and falling oil prices.
Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow by 4 percent
over the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Alcoa is scheduled to post quarterly earnings after
the closing bell, with financials JPMorgan Chase, Wells
Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup due to
report later in the week. Dow component Intel Corp is
expected to post earnings on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.28 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 17,650.09, the S&P 500 lost 11.2
points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,033.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.36 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,684.71.
NPS Pharmaceuticals jumped 8.4 percent to $45.44 after Shire
Plc agreed to acquire the company for $5.2 billion.
U.S.-listed shares of Shire slipped 1.3 percent to
$214.60.
Foundation Medicine surged 112.3 percent to $50.81
after Roche Holding agreed to take a majority stake in
the company for up to $1.18 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb climbed 4 percent to $62.75 as
the best performer on the S&P 500 after the company said the
independent data monitoring committee concluded a late stage
study evaluating its Opdivo lung cancer drug met its endpoint.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,885 to 869, for a 2.17-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,316 issues
fell and 894 advanced for a 1.47-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 22 new 52-week highs
and 15 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 40 new highs
and 34 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)