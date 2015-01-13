* Alcoa up in premarket after results
* Oil falls near 6-year low
* Futures up: Dow 81 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 20.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stock index futures
climbed on Tuesday after the S&P 500 fell for a second
consecutive session, as financial results from Alcoa helped ease
some investor skittishness about the corporate earnings season.
* Alcoa Inc gained 1.1 percent to $16.35 before the
opening bell. The company reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit due to a boost from automotive demand, higher
aluminum prices and lower energy costs.
* Another sharp decline in energy shares as oil prices
tumbled about 5 percent and growing concern over corporate
profits sent equities lower for a second straight day. The
benchmark S&P index has fallen in seven of the past nine
sessions and is down 3 percent from its most recent record high
on Dec. 29.
* Financials including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells
Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup
Inc are among the companies also due to report this week,
along with Dow component Intel Corp.
* Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 3.8
percent over the year-earlier period, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* Shares of energy companies are likely to be under pressure
again as oil prices continued to stumble. Brent and U.S.
crude touched their lowest levels in almost six years as
a big OPEC producer stood by the group's decision not to cut
output to tackle a glut in the market.
* Brent was last down 3.5 percent at $45.75, while U.S.
crude was off 3 percent at $44.67. Transocean shares
were down 1.2 percent at $15.33 in premarket trading.
* CTIC Biopharma Corp shares jumped 9.6 percent to
$2.52 before the opening bell after the company forecast 2015
revenue between $55 million and $72 million, well above the Wall
Street estimate. The stock was the most active on the Nasdaq in
premarket trading, with volume of nearly 370,000 shares, about
one-third of its 10-day average volume.
Futures snapshot at 8:08 a.m. (1308 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.42
percent, with 171,777 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.5 points, or 0.49
percent, in volume of 27,600 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 81 points, or 0.46 percent,
with 26,550 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)