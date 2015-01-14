* World Bank cuts global growth forecasts
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday,
on track for a fourth day of losses, as a World Bank forecast
sparked concerns about weak economies and December U.S. retail
sales missed expectations.
The S&P 500 broke below its 120-day moving average, a
technical support level, and came within about 4 points of the
low for the year of 1,992.44.
S&P 500 materials, energy and financial sectors all were
down more than 2 percent, leading the day's decline. Copper
touched its lowest since July 2009 and was last down 6.2
percent at $5,497 a tonne after the World Bank cut its growth
forecasts for this year and next.
The S&P 500 index is now down more than 4 percent from its
last record high on Dec. 29, and the year so far has been marked
by increased volatility.
"It's a multitude of factors, but on top of the list, global
growth has been and will continue to decelerate going into 2015,
which will have further implications for the oil and commodities
markets," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Shares of Freeport McMoRan Inc tumbled for a second
day. Shares were down 13.1 percent to $18.28 and were the S&P
500's biggest percentage decliner.
At 1:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 263.62 points, or 1.5 percent, to 17,350.06, the
S&P 500 had lost 23.19 points, or 1.15 percent, to
1,999.84 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 37.67
points, or 0.81 percent, to 4,623.82.
Oil prices remained volatile, struggling to
find a floor after recent heavy losses.
U.S. consumer spending in December disappointed and added to
the economic concerns. The S&P retail index
fell 1.5 percent.
Bank shares also lost ground, with JPMorgan Chase & Co
off 5.5 percent after the biggest U.S. bank by assets
reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly profit. Wells Fargo &
Co shed 2.3 percent after posting quarterly results.
Estimates for U.S. fourth-quarter earnings have fallen
sharply in recent months, with growth now estimated at just 3.7
percent for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,254 to 785, for a 2.87-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,915 issues fell and 766 advanced for a 2.50-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 11 new 52-week highs
and 28 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 28 new highs
and 108 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)