* U.S. crude oil futures settle up 5.6 pct
* World Bank cuts global growth forecasts
* JPMorgan falls after earnings
* Freeport McMoRan drops on copper weakness
* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. stocks pared losses in
late afternoon trading on Wednesday, led by a bounceback in
energy shares as U.S. oil prices settled more than 5 percent
higher.
The S&P energy index was down 0.7 percent after
having fallen more than 2 percent earlier. Oil prices rebounded
late, with U.S. crude oil settling up 5.6 percent and
Brent futures extending gains.
Stocks were still on track for a fourth day of losses,
however, after a World Bank forecast sparked concerns about
global economic growth and U.S. retail sales for December came
in weaker than expected.
The S&P 500 briefly broke below its 120-day moving average,
a technical support level, and hit a new low for the year at
1,988.44. S&P e-minis also broke support and hit an
intraday low for the year.
S&P 500 materials and financial sectors were the day's worst
performers. Copper, a key industrial metal, touched its
lowest level since July 2009, weighing on shares of producers,
after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for this year and
next.
At 2:39 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
225.73 points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,387.95, the S&P 500
lost 18.27 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,004.76, and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 32.66 points, or 0.7 percent, to
4,628.84.
The S&P 500 index is now down more than 4 percent from the
record high reached on Dec. 29, and the year so far has been
marked by increased volatility.
"It's a multitude of factors, but on top of the list global
growth has been and will continue to decelerate into 2015, which
will have further implications for the oil and commodities
markets," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Shares of copper producer Freeport McMoRan Inc
tumbled for a second day. Shares were down 13.1 percent to
$18.28 and the stock was the S&P 500's biggest percentage
decliner.
A large trade in the options on the S&P 500's tracking ETF
suggested positioning for a further decline in the
market within the next week and a half.
A trader paid $1.23 a contract for 43,830 SPY puts at the
$195 strike price, which corresponds to the 1,950 level on the
S&P 500.
"The investor would benefit from a higher premium should
global equity prices continue their wobble in the coming days,"
Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers
LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut, wrote in a research note.
U.S. consumer spending in December disappointed, with retail
sales registering their biggest drop in 11 months.
The S&P retail index fell 1.5 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, was off 5.5 percent after reporting a 6.6 percent drop
in quarterly profit. Wells Fargo & Co shed 2.3 percent
after posting quarterly results.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Saqib Iqbal
Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe, James Dalgleish
and Leslie Adler)