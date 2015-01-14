* Energy index ends higher as U.S. oil futures rally late in
session
* World Bank cuts global growth forecasts
* JPMorgan falls after earnings
* Freeport McMoRan drops on copper weakness
* Indexes off: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth
day on Wednesday as a World Bank forecast fueled concerns about
global economic weakness and copper prices sank, although a
late-day rebound in energy shares left the market well off its
lows after a volatile session.
The S&P energy index ended up 0.1 percent after
falling as much as 2.6 percent. It rebounded late in the day as
oil prices jumped by the most in more than two
years ahead of options expiration. Crude oil prices remained
near six-year lows despite the day's jump, however.
S&P 500 materials and financial sectors
were the day's worst performers, both falling more than 1
percent.
The price of copper, a key industrial metal, touched
its lowest in five and a half years, weighing on shares of
producers including Freeport McMoRan Inc, after the World Bank
cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next.
Adding to investor concerns, U.S. retail sales registered
their biggest drop in 11 months in December The
S&P retail index fell 0.8 percent.
"You look at the obliteration in oil, copper ... there are a
lot of questions about worldwide demand and growth," said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles.
"With an earnings season just getting started, there's a lot
of nervousness, given we've had six years of up markets. Are we
due for a down market?"
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 186.59 points,
or 1.06 percent, to 17,427.09, the S&P 500 lost 11.76
points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,011.27 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.18 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,639.32.
U.S. crude oil settled up 5.6 percent and Brent
ended up 4.5 percent, snapping a four-day slide.
The S&P 500 briefly broke below its 120-day moving average,
a technical support level, and hit a new low for the year at
1,988.44. S&P e-minis also broke support and hit an
intraday low for the year.
The S&P 500 is now 3.8 percent below the record high reached
on Dec. 29.
Shares of copper producer Freeport McMoRan tumbled
for a second day. Shares ended down 10.9 percent at $18.74 and
the stock was the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner.
Expectations for U.S. fourth-quarter earnings have fallen
sharply in recent months, with growth now estimated at just 3.6
percent compared with an Oct. 1 estimate for 11.2 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, ended down 3.5 percent at $56.81 after reporting a 6.6
percent drop in quarterly profit. Wells Fargo & Co shed
1.2 percent to $51.25 after posting quarterly results.
A large trade in the options on the S&P 500's tracking ETF
suggested positioning for a further decline in the
market within the next week and a half. A trader paid $1.23 a
contract for 43,830 SPY puts at the $195 strike price, which
corresponds to the 1,950 level on the S&P 500.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,856 to 1,238, for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,743 issues fell and 994 advanced for a 1.75-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 13 new 52-week highs and
29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 130
new lows.
About 8.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.1 billion average for the last five
sessions, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Saqib Iqbal
Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe, Leslie Adler and
James Dalgleish)