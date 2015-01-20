* IMF lowers growth outlook for 2015 and 2016

* Oil lower again; Halliburton rises after results

* FXCM shares plummet 90 percent, details loan agreement

* Futures up: Dow 86 pts, S&P 11.25 pts, Nasdaq 28.75 pts (Updates prices, adds J&J results)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday as lower growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund spurred hopes that central banks would take more aggressive policy stances to accelerate economic improvement.

While the lower forecasts implied less demand for fuel through 2016, contributing to another leg lower in crude oil prices, Wall Street stocks were on track for a second straight day of solid gains, after a rally of more than 1 percent on Friday.

The IMF lowered its forecasts for global economic growth in both 2015 and 2016, projecting a 3.5 percent advance this year and 3.7 percent next year. Both forecasts are down by 0.3 percentage points. The IMF advised advanced economies to maintain accommodative monetary policies to avoid increases in real interest rates as cheaper oil increases the risk of deflation.

U.S. crude futures fell 3 percent to $47.22 per barrel, keeping the commodity - which is down more than 55 percent since June - near its lowest level since 2009.

Two oil companies, Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, warned that a fall in drilling activity - due to weak oil prices - would hurt results in 2015, though the companies also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits. Halliburton rose 2.4 percent to $40.07 in premarket trading while Baker added 1.5 percent to $57.39.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1 percent to $103 in premarket trading after adjusted earnings beat expectations by a penny per share, though revenue missed forecasts.

Morgan Stanley reported a drop of 81 percent in revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities, though earnings rose on a sharp drop in legal costs. Shares fell 2.1 percent to $34.16 in premarket trading.

FXCM Inc plummeted 90 percent to $1.21 in premarket trading on volume of more than 11 million shares, making it the most active premarket name on the New York Stock Exchange. The retail foreign exchange broker on Friday said it would get a $300 million loan from Leucadia National Corp to keep operating after losing millions from a recent surge of the Swiss franc. Late Monday, FXCM provided further details on the terms of the loan.

Investors continued to assess effects of the move by the Swiss National Bank on Thursday to lift the cap on the Swiss franc. The decision could foreshadow a large stimulus by the European Central Bank that would further weaken the euro, or be a safeguard against a possible Greek exit from the euro zone that could potentially destabilize the bloc.

Futures snapshot at 8:34:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.56 percent, with 327,139 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 28.75 points, or 0.7 percent, in volume of 73,021 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 86 points, or 0.49 percent, with 58,783 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)