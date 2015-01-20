* IMF lowers growth outlook for 2015 and 2016
* Oil lower on concerns of lower demand ahead
* FXCM plummets 90 percent, details loan agreement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
after the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, though the move spurred hopes that
central banks would take more aggressive policy stances to
accelerate economic improvement.
The lower forecasts implied less demand for fuel through
2016, contributing to another fall in crude oil, which pressured
energy names despite some bullish results from major names.
The IMF projected growth of 3.5 percent this year and 3.7
percent next year; both forecasts are down by 0.3 percentage
points. The IMF advised advanced economies to maintain
accommodative monetary policies to avoid increases in real
interest rates as cheaper oil increases deflation risk.
"This absolutely raises the odds that we'll see more central
bank action. The upside to seeing less international growth is
that it is now very unlikely the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates mid-year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at
Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
The European Central Bank is expected to announce on
Thursday a program of bond buying to boost the region's flagging
economy.
"If we don't see something out of the ECB, that will really
increase volatility," Nolte said.
U.S. crude futures fell 3.3 percent to $47.11 per
barrel, keeping the commodity - which is down more than 55
percent since June - near its lowest level since 2009.
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc warned
that a fall in drilling activity due to weak oil prices would
hurt results in 2015, though the companies also reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.
Halliburton was down 0.8 percent to $38.80, while Baker lost 1.3
percent to $55.84.
Johnson & Johnson fell 2.9 percent to $100.99 after
adjusted earnings beat expectations by a penny per share, though
revenue missed forecasts.
Morgan Stanley reported a drop of 81 percent in
revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and
commodities, though earnings rose on a sharp drop in legal
costs. Shares fell 1.3 percent to $34.42.
FXCM Inc plummeted 87 percent to $1.58 on volume of
54.3 million shares, its most active day ever and the most
active name on the New York Stock Exchange. The retail foreign
exchange broker on Friday said it would get a $300 million loan
from Leucadia National Corp to keep operating after losing
millions from a recent surge of the Swiss franc. Late Monday,
FXCM provided details on the terms of the loan.
At 11:24 a.m. (1624 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 100.02 points, or 0.57 percent, to 17,411.55, the
S&P 500 lost 7.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,012.14
and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.87 points, or 0.26
percent, to 4,622.52.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,983 to 1,006, for a 1.97-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,806
issues fell, and 808 advanced for a 2.24-to-1 ratio .
The S&P 500 was posting 44 new 52-week highs and 16 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 51 new highs and 80 new
lows.
