* IMF lowers growth outlook for 2015 and 2016
* Oil falls on concerns of lower demand ahead
* FXCM plummets, details loan agreement
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P off 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.44
pct
(Adds volume data, IBM and Netflix results)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. stocks closed little
changed on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund reduced
its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016, increasing speculation
central banks would take more aggressive policy moves to spark
economic improvement.
The lower forecasts implied less demand for fuel through
2016, contributing to another fall in crude oil, although some
bullish results from major energy companies kept the sector
afloat. The S&P energy index eked out a gain of 0.09
percent.
The IMF cut its forecasts for both years by 0.3 percentage
points and advised advanced economies to maintain accommodative
monetary policies to avoid increases in real interest rates as
cheaper oil increases deflation risk.
The European Central Bank is expected to announce a bond
buying program on Thursday to boost the region's flagging
economy.
"Any sense at all that the ECB disappoints, you will see the
markets correct rather harshly," said Ken Polcari, Director of
the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"You can speculate all you want and investors can take the
market higher all they want, but until the ECB comes out and
says it, you are not really going to know."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.66 points, or
0.02 percent, to 17,515.23, the S&P 500 gained 3.12
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,022.54 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.46 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,654.85.
U.S. crude settled down 4.7 percent to $46.39 per
barrel, after hitting an intraday low of $45.89, while Brent
settled down 1.8 percent at $47.99.
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc warned
that a fall in drilling activity would hurt 2015 results, though
the companies also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter
profits. Halliburton rose 1.8 percent to $39.83
while Baker gained 1.2 percent to $57.26.
Johnson & Johnson fell 2.6 percent to $101.29 as the
biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after adjusted earnings
beat expectations but revenue missed forecasts.
Morgan Stanley reported a drop of 81 percent in
revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and
commodities, though earnings rose on a sharp drop in legal
costs. Shares dipped 0.4 percent to $34.75.
FXCM Inc plummeted 87.3 percent to $1.60 on volume
of over 91 million shares, its most active day ever. The retail
foreign exchange laid out details of a rescue loan after $200
million of losses on last week's shock removal of the cap on the
Swiss franc.
After the closing bell, Netflix shares surged 12.1
percent to $391 after posting a quarterly revenue increase of
26.3 percent, while IBM lost 1.6 percent to $154.51
after its results.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,894 to 1,207,
for a 1.57-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,639 issues fell and
1,128 advanced, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 109 lows.
Volume was moderate, with about 7.2 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, roughly in line with the 7.29 billion average so
far this month, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)