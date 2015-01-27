* Durable goods data sharply below expectations
* New York City mostly spared of snow storm
* Caterpillar, Microsoft shares slide after results
* Indexes down: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.7 pct
(Updates to morning trading)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Tuesday, with Microsoft and Caterpillar shares tumbling after
quarterly results, while an unexpected decline in durable goods
orders also weighed on sentiment.
Microsoft fell 10 percent to $42.27 the day after
the Dow component reported results. The main engine of its
historic earnings power, selling Windows and Office to big
businesses, is showing signs of waning.
Shares of construction and mining equipment maker
Caterpillar fell 7.5 percent to $79.52 after its net
profit came in below market expectations.
Many multinational companies have posted disappointing
results and forecasts, with the stronger dollar a common
culprit.
Adding to earnings concerns, a gauge of U.S. business
investment plans unexpectedly fell in December, a potential sign
that slowing global growth and falling crude oil prices were
starting to have an impact on the economy.
On the other hand, consumer confidence posted its highest
reading since August 2007.
"U.S. equities could come under pressure as investors
ratchet down their growth estimates for the U.S. economy," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"There was just too much hype about the U.S. economy having
risen into a new and higher growth channel. We're still
stumbling along."
At 10:19 a.m. EST (1519 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 294.37 points, or 1.67 percent, to
17,384.33, the S&P 500 lost 27.05 points, or 1.31
percent, to 2,030.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
81.82 points, or 1.71 percent, to 4,689.94.
Worries lingered over Greece's new anti-bailout government
and its implications for the euro zone. The leftist government
that came to power in Athens following elections on Sunday looks
set on a collision course with the country's creditors.
U.S.-traded shares of the National Bank of Greece fell
14.5 percent to $1.32.
Market participants were watching a snowstorm that appeared
to have spared New York City but continues to pound parts of the
U.S. Northeast. New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq spokesmen
said Tuesday was expected to be business as usual.
Facebook shares fell 1.6 percent to $76.28 after
access to the world's largest social network and its Instagram
photo-sharing site was blocked around the world for up to an
hour on Tuesday. The company said the reason was an internal
fault and not an outside attack.
Procter & Gamble shares fell 3.1 percent to $86.79
after the world's largest household products maker reported a
near 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger
dollar.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,059 to 848, for a 2.43-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,770 issues
fell and 684 advanced for a 2.59-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 29 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 24 new highs and 30 new
lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)