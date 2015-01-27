* Durable goods data sharply below expectations
* Caterpillar, Microsoft shares slide after results
* Indexes down: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday,
with Microsoft and Caterpillar shares down sharply after
quarterly results, while an unexpected decline in durable goods
orders also weighed on sentiment.
Energy shares on the S&P 500 were looking to post their
sixth positive day in the last seven, boosted by a more than 2
percent rise in the price of crude futures.
Microsoft fell nearly 9 percent to $42.93 the day
after the Dow component reported results. The main engine of its
historic earnings power, selling Windows and Office to big
businesses, is showing signs of waning.
Shares of construction and mining equipment maker
Caterpillar fell 7.4 percent to $79.69 after its net
profit came in below market expectations.
Many multinational companies have posted disappointing
results and forecasts, with the stronger dollar a common
culprit.
Adding to earnings concerns, a gauge of U.S. business
investment plans unexpectedly fell in December, a potential sign
that slowing global growth and falling crude oil prices were
starting to have an impact on the economy.
On the other hand, consumer confidence posted its highest
reading since August 2007.
"U.S. equities could come under pressure as investors
ratchet down their growth estimates for the U.S. economy," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"There was just too much hype about the U.S. economy having
risen into a new and higher growth channel. We're still
stumbling along."
At 12:29 p.m. EST (1729 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 308.41 points, or 1.74 percent, to
17,370.29, the S&P 500 lost 24.05 points, or 1.17
percent, to 2,033.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
72.29 points, or 1.52 percent, to 4,699.47.
Worries lingered over Greece's new anti-bailout government
and its implications for the euro zone. The leftist government
that came to power in Athens following elections on Sunday looks
set on a collision course with the country's creditors.
U.S.-traded shares of the National Bank of Greece fell
12.9 percent to $1.35.
Facebook shares fell 1.9 percent to $76.02 after
access to the world's largest social network and its Instagram
photo-sharing site was blocked around the world for up to an
hour on Tuesday. The company said the reason was an internal
fault and not an outside attack.
Procter & Gamble shares fell 3.6 percent to $86.37
after the world's largest household products maker reported a
near 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger
dollar.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,738 to 1,233, for a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,641 issues fell and 976 advanced for a 1.68-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 29 new 52-week highs
and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 37 new highs
and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Chizu Nomiyama)