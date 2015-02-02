* Dow, S&P 500 coming off worst month since Jan 2014
* Oil rises more than 3 pct, building on Friday's gain
* Reads on manufacturing due after the market open
* Futures up: Dow 65 pts, S&P 7.75 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
* Indexes decline: Dow 1.45 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.03
pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Monday, indicating a modest rebound after a recent downward
trend that culminated in January being the worst month for the
Dow and S&P 500 in a year.
* The S&P 500 has fallen more than 1 percent in three of the
past four sessions, with volatility rising of late on weak
economic data and concerns about whether instability in Europe
will hurt corporate earnings growth in the United States.
* Market swings have gotten a third larger of late. Over the
past 14 days the S&P has moved an average of 30 points between
its high and low of the session. On January 9, that average was
under 20.
* A recent driver of market weakness has been crude oil,
which has lost more than half its value since June, putting
heavy pressure on energy companies. However, oil's recent trend
has been positive. U.S. crude futures rose 2.7 percent on
Monday, building on a surge of 8.3 percent on Friday.
* Investors will also be watching the energy company group
as a number of major names are on tap to report, including Exxon
Mobil. If earnings miss expectations have that have
already been lowered, or if companies announce
larger-than-expected cuts to their 2015 exploration spending
plans, that could continue to weigh on the group.
* Investors are also looking to reads on the manufacturing
sector from both financial data firm Markit and the Institute
for Supply Management. Both are due out after the market opens,
with the ISM main index seen falling slightly from the previous
month though still showing growth in the sector.
* Zogenix Inc rose 12.6 percent to $1.52 in
premarket trading and was one of the Nasdaq's most active names.
Late Friday the company received FDA approval new formulation of
Zohydro ER, which treats central nervous system disorders.
* European shares fell 0.3 percent as investors
continued to fret about the possible ramifications of Greece's
debt negotiations over the rest of the periphery.
U.S. listed shares of the National Bank of
Greece rose 9.1 percent to $1.20 in premarket trading.
Futures snapshot at 6:54:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.39
percent, with 136,122 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.27
percent, in volume of 21,615 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.38 percent,
with 23,339 contracts changing hands.
