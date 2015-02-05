* Pfizer to buy Hospira for about $15 billion
* Twitter gains after Bloomberg reports deal with Google
* Michael Kors tumbles after results, outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks advanced on
Thursday, bouncing back from a late selloff in the prior session
thanks to higher oil prices, an upbeat report on the labor
market, and news Pfizer would buy Hospira in a massive deal.
Weekly jobless claims rose to 278,000 last week, below
expectations calling for 290,000 claims. The report comes on the
heels of a private payrolls report that fell short of
expectations on Wednesday and ahead of a monthly employment
report on Friday.
"Employment continue to improve at a fairly moderate pace,
which feels breakneck compared to the past, which means people
are getting jobs and that is a big positive for the economy,"
said David Heidel, regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"The problem is every time we get confirmation that the jobs
picture is improving, it also sparks worries the Federal Reserve
will act sooner than later to raise rates and continues this
schizophrenic up and down forces on risk assets like equity
prices."
Oil prices resumed their advance, with U.S. crude up
3 percent to $49.93 and Brent up 3.39 percent to $55.93. The S&P
energy index jumped 1.6 percent.
Adding to the positive tone was news that Pfizer
would buy Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to gain
access to its biosimilars. Hospira shares rocketed 35.2 percent
to $87.61 as the best performer on the S&P 500, while Pfizer
gained 2.7 percent $33.93 as the biggest boost to the index.
Other data showed the U.S. trade deficit in December widened
sharply to its highest since 2012, which could damp down the
fourth-quarter growth estimate, and nonfarm productivity fell
more than expected in the fourth quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.57 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 17,765.59, the S&P 500 gained 9.67
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,051.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.17 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,736.87.
The S&P 500 snapped a two-day rally of 2.8 percent on
Wednesday, after the European Central Bank abruptly canceled its
acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding and crude prices
ended a four-day run of gains.
Greece said on Thursday it would not be "blackmailed" by its
European Union partners but it did want to find a joint solution
to its debt and austerity crisis.
Twitter shares climbed 3 percent to $41.96 after
Bloomberg reported that the microblogging site had reached a
deal with Google to make its tweets more searchable
online.
Investors kept an eye on retailers' monthly sales results to
assess the impact lower gas prices have had on consumer
spending. L Brands rose 4.6 percent to $90.53 after
reporting quarterly results and a 7 percent rise in January
same-store sales.
Michael Kors shares fell 3.1 percent to $69.14
after the luxury accessories retailer posted third-quarter
results and forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the
current quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,864 to 836, for a 2.23-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,617 issues rose and 553 fell for a 2.92-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 24 new 52-week highs and
2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 11
new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)